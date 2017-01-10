  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017
A look at the top headlines and your weather forecast

Volkswagen Near $4.3 Billion Settlement, Guilty Plea in Emissions Scandal
US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in Hunt for Top Terrorists as Obama Prepares to Leave Office
Trump Inauguration Will Have 'Soft Sensuality' of DC Says Committee Chairman
Senator Accuses Jeff Sessions of Misrepresenting His Record on Civil Rights
Obama's Farewell Address Discusses Being Agent of 'Change'
Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black Charleston church members
Probabtion for teen who shot puppy with BB gun 18 times
School, business closings and delays information center
Supreme Court blocks ruling directing NC to redraw districts
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his driveway
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Texas deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
Man who killed child faces execution in 2 more murders
