Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan 10, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1696275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and your weather forecast
WTVD
Tuesday, January 10, 2017 06:53PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Volkswagen Near $4.3 Billion Settlement, Guilty Plea in Emissions Scandal
US Commandos Take Out ISIS Leader in Hunt for Top Terrorists as Obama Prepares to Leave Office
Trump Inauguration Will Have 'Soft Sensuality' of DC Says Committee Chairman
Senator Accuses Jeff Sessions of Misrepresenting His Record on Civil Rights
Obama's Farewell Address Discusses Being Agent of 'Change'
More News
Top Stories
Many schools close Wednesday as icy conditions continue
Roof sentenced to death for killing 9 black Charleston church members
Probabtion for teen who shot puppy with BB gun 18 times
School, business closings and delays information center
Supreme Court blocks ruling directing NC to redraw districts
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Man gets $128 ticket for warming car in his driveway
Show More
Sessions Dismisses Racism Claim, Hints at What Trump DOJ Might Look Like
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Texas deputy accused of filming sex act with small dog
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
After the snow: Trash, recycling pickup info
More News
Top Video
Weary NC voters wish for a less acrimonious 2017
Cumberland deputies get heavy duty bulletproof vests
Computer issue causing cancellations at RDU resolved
Man who killed child faces execution in 2 more murders
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham