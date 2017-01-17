Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando officer captured
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1707242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 06:56PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump's Education Secretary Pick Says She'll Be Public Schools Advocate
Orlando Police Capture Alleged Cop Killer Markeith Loyd
President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando officer captured
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Man who murdered nurse in Cary avoids death penalty with guilty plea
Raleigh City Council adopts Universal Living Wage policy
Child hit and killed in Franklin County
Woman dies after silicone injection
Obama shortens Manning's sentence in WikiLeaks case
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Show More
Person hurt in Johnston County fire
Prominent NC Democrats skipping Trump swearing-in
Man shot multiple times in Creedmoor
Woman charged with tossing dog from car window
Cooper says he and GOP leaders 'had it out' over HB2
More News
Top Video
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Raleigh students need votes to build bus tracking app
Woman dies after silicone injection
Man who murdered nurse in Cary avoids death penalty with guilty plea
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham