News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Trump Moves to Advance Keystone XL, Dakota Access Pipelines
Durham man wanted in multiple robberies arrested
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
Top Stories
Chapel Hill strikes down porn-blocker for public library
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser
Durham school bus involved in crash
$20M in cash found hidden in bed box spring
Meet Donald Trump's Potential Picks for Supreme Court Justice
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
Man arrested, charged in rape case of 11-year-old girl
Top Video
While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser
Chapel Hill student with Down syndrome competes in pageant
