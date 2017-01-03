NEWS

News Digest for Monday, Jan. 3, 2017
House GOP Withdraws Move to Gut Ethics Watchdog After Backlash
Omarosa Manigault Set to Join Trump's White House Staff
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground following school fight
Massive Manhunt Continues for Escaped Rhode Island Inmate
ANALYSIS: Trump Asserts Independence, If Barely, in Tweaking House GOP Over Ethics
Will there be snow this week? ABC11 tracking the latest
Cooper names environmental, DOT cabinet secretaries
Cary neighbors baffled by woman's child sex charge in UK
Owner upset after police shoot dog during incident
Durham Co. ranked 2nd in violent crime in NC in 2015
Deputies: Moore County man shoots teen son in the face
Crash report yields few answers in Hillsborough accident
Video captures $6 million NYE Manhattan jewelry heist
Chapel Hill man accused of sex crimes with child
GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump
Ennis Wright named new Cumberland County sheriff
ABC11 sits down with Roy and Kristen Cooper
