NEWS

News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
1 Suspect Dead, 1 Captured After Weeklong Manhunt in Southeast
Mumps Outbreak Reaches 367 Cases in Washington State
Hearing Concludes on Challenge to Trump's Controversial Immigration Order
Hoke deputies arrest man; find woman tied up in shed
More News
Top Stories
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
Developer has fresh vision for downtown Raleigh district
Burlington middle teacher accused of statutory rape
Hoke deputies arrest man; find woman tied up in shed
Driver injured when truck crashes into tree in Zebulon
Michael Peterson to plead guilty to manslaughter in wife's death
Bald eagle shot in Chatham County
Show More
Mom furious after daycare worker breastfed her son
Army clears way for completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
City of Raleigh approves raises for police and firefighters
Man charged with setting person on fire
Durham mom terrified by aggressive driver
More News
Top Video
Secret good Samaritan surprises Apex firefighters
Police officers and deputy hurt in Durham County crash
Michael Peterson to plead guilty to manslaughter in wife's death
Police patrol school zone after speeding complaints
More Video