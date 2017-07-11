Today's Top Stories
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, July 11, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:40PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
White House official: Trump to postpone London visit until 2018
Mitch McConnell announces Senate will delay start of August recess
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
Trump defends son as 'high-quality person' after Russia email release
More News
Top Stories
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting on I-40, mother says
6 Marines and 1 sailor from Camp Lejeune killed in plane crash
Toddler killed after being hit by car in Harnett County
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Autopsy: Durham man was shot in back by state trooper
Cooper orders flag to fly half-staff in tribute to Marine plane crash victims
Orange County DA clears deputies in fatal shooting
Show More
Cooper signs bills against domestic violence into law
Va. man pleads guilty to killing eagle that ate his fish
Woman shot while driving on Hwy 70 in Durham
Man arrested in connection with Rocky Mount shooting
Raleigh family loses home to fire
More News
Top Video
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Victim speaks out after I-95 rest stop robbery
NC woman creates clothes for breast cancer patients
Toddler killed after being hit by car in Harnett County
More Video
