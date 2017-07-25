Today's Top Stories
TOP VIDEOS
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, July 25, 2017
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Tuesday, July 25, 2017 06:51PM
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Timeline leading up to Jeff Sessions' recusal and the fallout
Inside the frayed relationship between Trump and Sessions
Sessions has no plans to resign, hasn't spoken to Trump in days, source says
Trump, Sessions 'need to either get together or separate,' White House spokesman says
House approves Russia sanctions
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Animal Control searching for pit bulls who mauled a dog
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Fayetteville police searching man who flashed 2 women
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
Veteran mental healthcare clinic opens in Fayetteville
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
NC State Board of Education approves $2.5M budget cut
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Teen spends birthday stuffing backpacks for kids in need
