News Digest for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

News Digest 6-13-17

Jury in Cosby sex assault case studies his deposition
Inmates escape after killing 2 officers during prison transport
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
Sessions says he was never briefed on Russian interference
House approves Veterans Affairs reform bill
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Unsettled weather on the way
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
Students mourn the loss of classmate who drowned
Massive Raleigh fire not a factor at building code meeting
Some Raleigh residents left without water
Downtown Raleigh gas leak capped
Teacher accused of having sex with students faces judge
Sessions calls allegations of collusion with Russia an 'appalling and detestable lie'
Mark Armstrong is spinning the Father's Day hits...
California business owner kills 2 robbers in shootout
Miss NC exhibit opens at North Carolina Museum of History
