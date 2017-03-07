NEWS

News Digest for Tuesday, March 7, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report slams Duke University in wake of uranium breach
Poachers kill rhino for its horn at French zoo
At least 3 dead after train crashes into charter bus in Mississippi
Chapel Hill Police search for man who robbed downtown bank
Chaffetz suggests Americans may need to choose between iPhone and health care
More News
Top Stories
Teen who decapitated mother in country illegally
Snow this weekend?!
Chapel Hill Police search for man who robbed downtown bank
3 dead after train hits bus in Mississippi
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Grand jury declines to charge officer seen throwing student
Teen killed in Franklin County crash
Show More
SWAT team called out because of Wake Forest hoax
Health officials report meningitis case at Elon University
Power showdown between Gov Cooper, legislature in court
Packing it in: NC State meekly exits ACC Tournament
WikiLeaks publishes trove purportedly taken from CIA
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with decapitating mother
Family says they were scammed out of service dog
Duke student part of new Brawny women's campaign
Lawyers picking jurors in murder of UNC professor
More Video