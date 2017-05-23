Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2028466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 06:56PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Portrait emerges of Salman Abedi, suspected Manchester bomber
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
Trump expected to retain attorney for Russia inquiry
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
More News
Top Stories
Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
UNC's Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
UK increases terror threat level to critical, says another attack imminent
DNA testing unlocks ancestry but beware of potential drawbacks
NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
Show More
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Fayetteville Police arrest man in July 2016 rape
PNC Arena speeds up plans to add bomb-sniffing dogs
Duke lecturer arrested at Confederate rally
No death penalty for teen accused of decapitating mom
More News
Top Video
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
No death penalty for teen accused of decapitating mom
New reason to try mass transit in the Triangle
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham