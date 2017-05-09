NEWS

News Digest for Tuesday, May 9, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

FBI Director James Comey has been fired
3 endangered baby lemurs born at Duke Lemur Center
Cary residents fight to thwart Habitat for Humanity plan
US considering sending up to 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
Cary residents fight to thwart Habitat for Humanity plan
Parents outraged, school says kids may switch tracks
I-440 lanes reopen, bridge will be closed overnight
Pedestrian safety on MLK Boulevard to increase
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Shots fired at Urban Ministries in Durham
Harnett County man now has a million reasons to retire
Bank of America text message phishing scam resurfaces
Credit Suisse to add jobs, get tax break in NC expansion
Raleigh staple 'Ray's Hair Shop' forced to relocate
Gary toddler's manner of death released
Credit Suisse to add jobs, get tax break in NC expansion
