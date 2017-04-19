Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News digest for Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1893234" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Wednesday, April 19, 2017 06:56PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Timeline of Aaron Hernandez's legal problems
Syria moved aircraft out of US-bombed airstrip to Russian base
YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
More News
Top Stories
YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh
Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13
Man who allegedly threatened store workers with syringe arrested
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
I-Team: Help teens avoid summer job scams with these tips
Rare subtropical depression forms in the Atlantic
Man in Raleigh crash tests twice legal limit
Show More
Sophisticated spam emails make it tough to spot a hoax
O'Reilly out at Fox News Channel
Man shot in back on Wabash Street in Durham
NC farmer preparing to plant finds body in field
3 charged in string of Orange County burglaries
More News
Top Video
Teachers, supporters rally for passage of HB13
Durham Police Department employee arrested after chase
I-Team: Help teens avoid summer job scams with these tips
New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham