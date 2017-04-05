NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Republicans prepare to leave Washington without resolving health care disputes
Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head
Father loses 9-month-old twins in Syrian chemical attack
GOP senator cites Tillerson's remarks as 'incentive' in Syrian chemical attack
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes increases
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Report: Granville County worker changed voter registration records
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
Man accused of raping resident of group home
NC lawmakers hope to crack down on texting and driving
Show More
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Greensboro child hospitalized after report of lightning
Woman charged with burning child
Backups at Fort Bragg's main gate frustrating drivers
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
More News
Top Video
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
Rapid growth changing the landscape of downtown Raleigh
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
More Video