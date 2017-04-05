Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1840198" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Wednesday, April 05, 2017 06:52PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Republicans prepare to leave Washington without resolving health care disputes
Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head
Father loses 9-month-old twins in Syrian chemical attack
GOP senator cites Tillerson's remarks as 'incentive' in Syrian chemical attack
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Risk for overnight tornadoes increases
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Report: Granville County worker changed voter registration records
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
Man accused of raping resident of group home
NC lawmakers hope to crack down on texting and driving
Show More
President Trump says Syria attack 'crossed many, many lines'
Greensboro child hospitalized after report of lightning
Woman charged with burning child
Backups at Fort Bragg's main gate frustrating drivers
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
More News
Top Video
Coyote snatches family dog from Durham backyard
NC Senate Bill looks to address foster child care problems
Rapid growth changing the landscape of downtown Raleigh
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham