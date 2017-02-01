NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Video shows 4 who tried to rob Brier Creek restaurant
Trump to Senate Majority Leader: 'Go Nuclear' on SCOTUS Confirmation
Suspect in Cumberland County standoff found dead in home
Firefighter saves Raleigh woman, dogs from burning home
More News
Top Stories
Suspect in Cumberland County standoff found dead in home
Democrats submit 'clean' HB2 repeal bill
2 killed in I-40 single-vehicle crash
Firefighter saves Raleigh woman, dogs from burning home
Police investigate string of Durham break-ins
Argument over woman likely behind Hope Mills murder
1 hostage in Del. prison released; 4 others still being held
Show More
Video shows 4 who tried to rob Brier Creek restaurant
State BOE delays action on Kestrel Heights high school
Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
Beyonce pregnant with twins
More News
Top Video
Firefighter saves Raleigh woman, dogs from burning home
Police investigate string of Durham break-ins
Argument over woman likely behind Hope Mills murder
Student accused of sexual assault at Athens Drive
More Video