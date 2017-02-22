NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump administration reverses transgender bathroom guidance
California nurses rally for bill on 1st state-run single-payer health plan
How Trump's policies are changing immigration enforcement
Tillerson and Kelly visit Mexico amid tension over deportation guidelines
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
More News
Top Stories
NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2
Changes proposed for Wake County school calendars
Affidavit: Cary terror suspect tried to cover tracks
We are not afraid: Durham Jewish school threatened
ICE arrests Hope Mills man wanted in machete murders
Durham firefighter finds, returns man's life savings
Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance
Show More
NC lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill
Car fire causes major delays in eastern Wake County
Bojangles' to phase out chickens raised on antibiotics
Controversial NC billboard raising eyebrows, objections
Report on DPD shooting says witnesses saw man with gun
More News
Top Video
Affidavit: Cary terror suspect tried to cover tracks
Changes proposed for Wake County school calendars
NC lawmaker introduces 'life at conception' bill
We are not afraid: Durham Jewish school threatened
More Video