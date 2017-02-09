Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Federal court upholds travel ban; Trump vows to fight on
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1746836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Thursday, February 09, 2017 06:54PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
House Oversight Committee Asks for Review of Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand
Appeals Court Keeps Block on Trump Immigration Order in Place
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
More News
Top Stories
Widow questions why fired officer hired as deputy
Federal court upholds travel ban; Trump vows to fight on
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Animal shelter owner charged with child pornography
House Oversight Committee Asks for Review of Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand
UNC defensive coordinator Chizik steps down
Northern snow storm grounds dozens of RDU flights
Show More
UNC hopes to help in nationwide nursing shortage
Fayetteville man facing indecent liberties charge
More Ruth's Salads pimento cheese recalled in Southeast
Panthers team president Morrison steps down
Man faces new charges in Fayetteville rape case from 2007
More News
Top Video
Bill to end concealed-carry permits gains steam
Local dogs airlifted to safety
Animal shelter owner charged with child pornography
Northern snow storm grounds dozens of RDU flights
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham