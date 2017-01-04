Today's Top Stories
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
At least two vehicles involved in fatal crash on Durham Freeway
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
A look at the top headlines and your local weather forecast.
WTVD
Wednesday, January 04, 2017 07:07PM
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Video Captures Chilling Moment Man Opens Fire on Unsuspecting Police Officers
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Relations
VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on 'Obamacare' Plans
Moore Co. man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
Top Stories
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
At least two vehicles involved in fatal crash on Durham Freeway
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
Moore Co. man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
Inauguration parade cancelled due to likelihood of snow
Durham woman went round and around over recalled washer
Engineering firm cuts ties with Woodlake Dam owners
Macy's closing Durham's Northgate Mall location
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Charlotte pastor charged in string of 9 armed robberies
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Top Video
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Moore Co. man tells dispatcher why he shot son in face
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
What will North Carolina's First Lady wear to the ball?
