NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, July 19, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.


Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Trump Jr., Manafort invited to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee
Jared Kushner to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee Monday
More News
Top Stories
Sigh of relief for residents near NC State after arrest
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
Wake, Durham schools scramble to fill bus drivers jobs
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
Show More
Train slams into car, drags it in Durham
Sea turtles released on NC Coast
Hip-hop as literature: Durham scholar returns from Harvard
Cooper tours Seymour Johnson AFB in support of military
Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban
More News
Top Video
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Wake, Durham schools scramble to fill bus drivers jobs
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
More Video