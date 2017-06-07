NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, June 7, 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Pro-Trump group ramps up anti-Comey ads
Polls tighten on eve of UK general election
More News
Top Stories
Murder suspect gives ABC11 exclusive jailhouse interview
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Cooper calls for special session to redraw voting maps
Brown pond making Cary's West Park residents blue
Citizen irate after Durham shooting that killed child
Fayetteville residents can meet 3 police chief finalists
Read full text of Comey's Senate testimony opening remarks
Show More
Fayetteville rehab clinic opens for military, veterans
Man charged in 7-year-old's shooting death denied bond
Lowes moves IT jobs to India, lays off 100 NC employees
Commercial building catches fire in Raleigh
Sailor from USS Normandy is missing after going overboard
More News
Top Video
Supporters rally for Raleigh father detained by ICE
Formerly homeless Wake Co. student accepted at Stanford
Fayetteville residents can meet 3 police chief finalists
Brown pond making Cary's West Park residents blue
More Video