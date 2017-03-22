NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect kills 4, injures 40 in London, is shot dead
Donald Trump Jr. criticizes London mayor after attack
How the deadly attack in London unfolded
Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift
More News
Top Stories
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
Lone security guard was there on night of Raleigh fire
5 people dead in London attack including police officer
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
Fayetteville Fire Department gets $10,000 gift
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
Show More
I-Team: Construction fires seemingly a widespread problem
NC lawmakers poised to pass bill against Israel boycott
Verizon Wireless outage fixed
Garner residents face severe rent hike, eviction
NCDOT plans to eliminate some railroad crossings
More News
Top Video
Trump budget proposal to affect Wake County seniors
Durham woman's wedding dress accidentally donated
You're never too young to have your identity stolen
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
More Video