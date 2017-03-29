Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: Community forum on Women's March
Full Story
Email
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1824967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Wednesday, March 29, 2017 06:45PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Poisoned Russian activist delivers rebuke of Putin regime before Senate
At least 12 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash
Fossils millions of years old swiped from Death Valley National Park
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
12 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
More News
Top Stories
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
Lawmakers cancel evening session as HB2 deadline looms
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
12 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
2 former NJ aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
More News
Top Video
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
Final Four countdown is on in Arizona
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham