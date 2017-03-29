  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Community forum on Women's March
NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, March 29, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Poisoned Russian activist delivers rebuke of Putin regime before Senate
At least 12 dead, 3 injured in Texas church bus crash
Fossils millions of years old swiped from Death Valley National Park
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
12 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
More News
Top Stories
NC senior citizens scammed out of millions
Lawmakers cancel evening session as HB2 deadline looms
Join The N&O, ABC11 in community forum on Women's March
12 dead after church bus crash in central Texas
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
2 theft reports at Raleigh apartments damaged in fire
House sends bill to Trump blocking online privacy regulation
Show More
Vandal spray paints Jimmy V statue at N.C. State
Referee who worked UNC-Kentucky receiving death threats
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
2 former NJ aides get prison for bridge revenge plot
More News
Top Video
Hurricane-damaged towns seek protection
Final Four countdown is on in Arizona
Dog rescued from burning Durham home
Glimmer of good news for Garner residents facing eviction
More Video