Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1791473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Wednesday, March 08, 2017 06:54PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
More News
Top Stories
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
DA seeks state probe after AP report on church abuse
Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte
Duke survives Clemson, 79-72, advances in ACC Tournament
Show More
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Snow for the weekend!
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
Crews work to remove overgrowth on major Wake Co. roads
Garner man killed in Florida plane crash
More News
Top Video
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Durham charter school appealing closure
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham