NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, March 8, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jon Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
Plane carrying University of Michigan basketball team skids off runway
FBI investigating source of WikiLeaks' purported CIA document dump
Senators seek Trump wiretap evidence from DOJ, FBI
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
More News
Top Stories
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
DA seeks state probe after AP report on church abuse
Chapel Hill Police arrest man who robbed downtown bank
Police respond to deadly officer-involved shooting in Charlotte
Duke survives Clemson, 79-72, advances in ACC Tournament
Show More
Gruesome crime scenes take toll on first responders, too
Snow for the weekend!
Fayetteville coach faces 105 additional child-sex charges
Crews work to remove overgrowth on major Wake Co. roads
Garner man killed in Florida plane crash
More News
Top Video
Mental illness not unusual in horrific family crimes
Pilot dies in small plane crash in Apex
Teen killed mother 'Because I felt like it'
Durham charter school appealing closure
More Video