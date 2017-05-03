NEWS

News Digest for Wednesday, May 3, 2017

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate changes likely for Republican health care bill
Officer saves a toddler from drowning
Fayetteville taking action after rash of business crimes
Susan Rice declines invitation to testify before Senate Judiciary panel
More News
Top Stories
Smithfield's owner 'devastated' by recent controversy
Man charged after elderly woman's fatal fall down the stairs
As NC rivers rise, so does danger, experts warn
Fayetteville taking action after rash of business crimes
Raleigh PD: No restaurant employees sang 'F the Police'
Hope Mills immigrant wanted in machete murders deported
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
Show More
Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open
Robbery fails when man finds out it's not really a bank
Two vehicles hit, kill pedestrian in Raleigh
2 dead in murder-suicide at Texas community college
Teen faces charges after 16-year-old injured in shooting
More News
Top Video
Smithfield's owner 'devastated' by recent controversy
Mother, daughter bond over hoops, prep for Senior Games
Landscaper's incomplete work frustrates homeowners
Raleigh needs more lifeguards to keep pools open
More Video