Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2059758" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 08:19PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Ohio attorney general sues 5 drugmakers over opioid epidemic
Kabul bomb witness: 'Explosions are happening every day here'
Comey could testify before Congress next week, sources say
More News
Top Stories
4 students ID'd in Wakefield High School noose incident
Work at site of downtown Raleigh fire at standstill
Millbrook Road repair to take 4 days, City of Raleigh says
Students upset by anti-LGBT flier at Mebane high school
Orange Co. School Board to vote on Confederate flag ban
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Boost to the military: What Trump's budget means for NC
Show More
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
NC website company claims it hasn't been paid $18K
Police: 2 NC teens used dating site to steal men's cars
LeBron James' home vandalized with racial slur
House budget committee OKs NC budget plan
More News
Top Video
Orange Co. School Board to vote on Confederate flag ban
Family of missing 83-year-old desperate for answers
Number of confirmed Zika cases on the rise in Wake Co.
Raleigh store cashing in on Trump 'covfefe' tweet
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham