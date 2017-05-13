A young man who was killed in a hit and run crash in New Jersey was supposed to be celebrating his graduation from Rutgers University-Newark. Instead, his family is planning his funeral.23-year-old Mujahid Henry was a politically active student who was about to graduate on Wednesday. He was community-minded and was driven to one day become a lawyer. Henry was coming home from work early Friday morning in Linden when he was hit by a drunk driver. Henry was about to get inside of his parked vehicle when he was struck and killed.Police tracked down the drunk driver, and he has been charged in the tragic hit and run.Henry worked for gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, who posted a message of condolence on his website on Saturday.The 23-year-old also leaves behind a loving family."Well, as you know, you read some of the articles - he was working with politicians - I believe his name is Senator Cory Booker. He was doing something with the governor running for New Jersey, and he's a college graduate that's supposed to graduate this Wednesday," said his father, Darryl Henry. "He's a bright young man that had a beautiful future ahead of himself at a young age."His father is also calling on people who drink and drive to stop, and that his family is dealing with an overwhelming tragedy.Mujahid Henry's funeral will take place on Monday.