NEWS

Linden man killed by drunk driver set to graduate college Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has more from Newark.

LINDEN, New Jersey --
A young man who was killed in a hit and run crash in New Jersey was supposed to be celebrating his graduation from Rutgers University-Newark. Instead, his family is planning his funeral.

23-year-old Mujahid Henry was a politically active student who was about to graduate on Wednesday. He was community-minded and was driven to one day become a lawyer. Henry was coming home from work early Friday morning in Linden when he was hit by a drunk driver. Henry was about to get inside of his parked vehicle when he was struck and killed.

Police tracked down the drunk driver, and he has been charged in the tragic hit and run.

Henry worked for gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, who posted a message of condolence on his website on Saturday.

The 23-year-old also leaves behind a loving family.

"Well, as you know, you read some of the articles - he was working with politicians - I believe his name is Senator Cory Booker. He was doing something with the governor running for New Jersey, and he's a college graduate that's supposed to graduate this Wednesday," said his father, Darryl Henry. "He's a bright young man that had a beautiful future ahead of himself at a young age."

His father is also calling on people who drink and drive to stop, and that his family is dealing with an overwhelming tragedy.

Mujahid Henry's funeral will take place on Monday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshit and runhit and run accidentdrunk drivingdrunk driving deathLinden
Load Comments
NEWS
North Korea launches missile; launch being assessed
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
Researcher 'accidentally' stops spread of 'unprecedented' global cyberattack
Cyberattack thwarted by flipping 'kill switch' but experts fear new blitz
More News
Top Stories
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
Man killed in Geneva hospital lockdown, hostage safe
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
FBI agents group recommends Mike Rogers for FBI director
Durham holds town meeting to discuss state budget
Undercover agents find registered church to be sex club
Show More
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Handwritten Harry Potter prequel stolen in burglary
Trump says he could pick FBI head by next week
Man attempts to sexually assault woman at Calif. church
Tanker truck leaks chocolate on Pennsylvania highway
More News
Top Video
Man shot to death on Durham's Main Street
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Students display robots at Durham invitational
Knightdale man facing deportation finally freed
More Video