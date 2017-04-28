NEWS

No charges for brother of Raleigh teen who died after leaving crash scene

Lauren Maria Jenkins

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to ABC11 that her office is declining to prosecute the brother of a Raleigh teen who died after walking away from a crash scene.

An open container of liquor was found in the vehicle of 17-year-old Lauren Jenkins, who went missing from a crash scene March 17 and was found dead in the woods March 19.

Authorities said her brother bought the booze for her.

RELATED: ALCOHOL FOUND IN CAR OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN WOODS

"As much as charging him would bring about some level of accountability, the loss of his sister is a tragic event he will have to live with and far surpasses the outcome of any misdemeanor charge he would face. He's lost enough." Freeman said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsteen killedwake county newsraleigh newstraffic fatalitiesalcoholRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrats bash Trump's first 100 days but 'pretty exciting' for GOP
Democratic lawmakers introduce bill to ban conversion therapy nationwide
North Korean missile broke up shortly after launch, US official says
Apex Police take BB gun shooting suspects into custody
More News
Top Stories
Apex Police take BB gun shooting suspects into custody
Raleigh firefighter mourns dog shot dead by intruder
DPS: Inmate used fire extinguisher to kill prison official
North Korean missile broke up shortly after launch, US official says
Body found ID'd as man missing since Hurricane Matthew
Smithfield man accused of sexual assault on 4 children
Huge Confederate battle flag installed along I-95
Show More
Durham Police seek suspect in credit union robbery
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan may have been hit by friendly fire
Self-described psychic sentenced to 8 years in prison
PHOTO: Police say man fondled student at UNC library
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos