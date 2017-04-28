Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed to ABC11 that her office is declining to prosecute the brother of a Raleigh teen who died after walking away from a crash scene.An open container of liquor was found in the vehicle of 17-year-old Lauren Jenkins, who went missing from a crash scene March 17 and was found dead in the woods March 19.Authorities said her brother bought the booze for her."As much as charging him would bring about some level of accountability, the loss of his sister is a tragic event he will have to live with and far surpasses the outcome of any misdemeanor charge he would face. He's lost enough." Freeman said.