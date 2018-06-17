No need to justify separating kids, parents at border: Bannon

QUINN SCANLAN
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon said President Donald Trump doesn't need to "justify" the policy of separating children from parents who are caught illegally crossing the southern U.S. border because the it is part of the administration's "zero tolerance" approach on illegal immigration.

"It's zero tolerance. I don't think you have to justify it," Bannon, who was also CEO of Trump's presidential campaign, said to ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an exclusive interview on "This Week" Sunday.

"We ran on a policy -- very simply -- stop mass illegal immigration and limit legal immigration, get our sovereignty back to help our workers, and so he went to a zero tolerance policy," Bannon said. "It's a crime to come across illegally and children get separated. I mean, I hate to say it, that's the law and he's enforcing the law."

On April 6, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in a Justice Department memo that the Trump administration was implementing a "zero-tolerance" immigration policy.

The policy of treating people who try to illegally cross the border as criminals and thus separating them from their children went into effect in May, according to the Associated Press. From April 19 to May 31, 1,995 children were separated from 1,940 adults, according to Homeland Security statistics cited by the AP.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Father's Day: ABC11 staff share photos of dad
20 injured, suspect killed in NJ arts festival shooting
Live mice found in Wendy's hamburger bun package
Warning: Invasive plant can cause burning, scarring and blindness
Scotty McCreery marries longtime girlfriend Gabi Dugal in North Carolina
Raleigh child found unresponsive in pool in stable condition, police say
Father's Day: Can you guess which ABC11 dad this is?
Firefighters in Wake County respond to multiple house fires Saturday
Show More
Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Moore County teen dead after being thrown from Jeep
6-year-old struck by minivan in Johnston County in stable condition
Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon
Man who bombed car in Cary in 2015 sentenced to 30 years
More News