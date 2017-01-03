NEWS

No one hurt when school bus overturns west of Charlotte

Image courtesy New Hope Fire Department

BELMONT, North Carolina --
Officials say no one was hurt when a school bus overturned in North Carolina, west of Charlotte.


The wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday near Belmont in Gaston County. Tuesday was the first day back to class after the holidays.

School spokesman Todd Hagans said in an email that there was a driver and four students on the bus for New Hope Elementary School. Hagans says no one was hurt.

He did not have details on what caused the bus to overturn.
