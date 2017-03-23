NEWS

North Carolina artist found murdered in Washington

Corrina Mehiel (image courtesy Washington, D.C. police)

WASHINGTON --
An artist temporarily living in Washington, D.C. while helping with an exhibit at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design was found tied up and stabbed to death in an apartment.

D.C. Police tell local media that 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel of Burnsville, N.C. was found dead Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday night, police released a photo of a person of interest, a man, walking into a convenience store in Beltsville, Maryland.

Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham says the police found no signs of forced entry in the apartment where her body was found.

Police are seeking help identifying the man in the photo, and in finding Meheil's missing blue 2004 Toyota Prius with Kentucky license plates and a diamond-shaped yellow bumper sticker.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmurderu.s. & worldnorth carolina newsAsheville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
Army veteran suspected in stabbing targeted black men, police say
UK prime minister: British-born London attacker was known to authorities
ISIS claims responsibility for London attack
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged in Durham murder found dead inside jail cell
Fayetteville PD: Suspect found rifle officer left on bed
ISIS claims responsibility for London attack
House Bill 2: One year later, where does it stand?
Parents charged after leaving baby in parking lot
House considers concealed handguns at schools holding church
Daycare provider left children alone to tan, workout
Show More
Good news, bad news for Garner tenants facing eviction
Man critical after Fayetteville drive-by shooting
Lone security guard was there on night of Raleigh fire
Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisc. shooting rampage
Man convicted of killing youth counselor in Durham drunk driving crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
More Photos