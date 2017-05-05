NEWS

North Carolina southeastern beaches report more jellyfish

Jellyfish on the beach (Shutterstock)

WILMINGTON North Carolina --
Beaches on North Carolina's southeastern coast report an increase in sightings of jellyfish and Portuguese man-of-wars, following a trend emerging in South Carolina.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that in Oak Island, Water Rescue Chief Bob Ludwig said he's seen more man-of-war sightings than usual. Ludwig noted that there haven't been many complaints because there aren't many people in the water because the ocean is still cold and the surf is rough.

At Fort Fisher State Recreation Area, park superintendent Jeff Owen said he has received reports of more cannonball jellies. Owen said while jellies washing ashore isn't unusual, the number is noteworthy.

Last Friday, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources issued an alert for man-of-wars, which are showing up on coastal beaches by the hundreds.
