North Carolina fifth-grader raises money to buy swings

Playground (Shutterstock)

GASTONIA, North Carolina --
A rising fifth-grader in North Carolina has led efforts to buy a swing set for younger students at her school after noticing they didn't have one.

The Gaston Gazette reports Lilly Floyd and her classmates at Belmont Central Elementary School were having fun on the swing set, but she saw that second- and third-graders had only a jungle gym.

On her ninth birthday in March, Lilly decided to raise money to buy a $12,000 swing set for the younger students.

With help from her parents and her school's PTO, Lilly raised $7,000 through a raffle, lemonade stand, and candy sales.

Volunteers from a Duke Energy steam station raised nearly $4,000 more.

Volunteers began installing the swing set last weekend. The swings are expected to be added in July.
