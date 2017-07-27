North Carolina forest manhunt over - fugitive captured

A manhunt in North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest has ended after six days with the capture of 38-year-old Philip Michael Stroupe II.But authorities have not found a missing man related to the hunt.Stroupe was arrested in McDowell County early Thursday morning.he was driving a pickup truck belonging to 68-year-old Thomas A. Bryson of Mills River, but Bryson was not with him. The older man was reported missing Wednesday after failing to pick up a family member from a doctor's appointment.According to McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene, Stroupe was captured on Highway 70 west of Marion, in the Pleasant Gardens community.Greene said Stroupe was first sighted in Yancey County on Highway 80 coming into McDowell County.He said Stroupe tried to evade officers, they deployed stop sticks to end the chase.Greene said Stroupe abandoned his car and ran on foot, located and taken into custody.Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies had been trying to find Stroupe of Weaverville since Saturday. The Transylvania County Sheriff's Department says he's a suspect in a break-in and was believed to be armed with a handgun.Officials had been telling visitors to stay away from the Pisgah National Forest as the search went on.