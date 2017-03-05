North Carolina man accused of killing infant

BOONE, North Carolina (WTVD) --A North Carolina man is charged with murder and child abuse following the death of an infant, according to WSOC.
The infant died at the hospital after an incident on Ray Brown Road in Boone.
Ryan Neil Hicks, 24, was arrested and is being held at Watauga County Detention Center under a $1.1 million bond.
Hicks is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, sex offender using social website, and failure to register as a sex offender.
WSOC reports a second child was harmed in the incident.
The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said that child was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Hicks was not related to the child but was living at the residence, the Sheriff's Office stated.
