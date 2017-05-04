North Carolina man arrested on child sex charges

A North Carolina man has been arrested on child sex charges following a joint investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations.Thereports that arresting documents say 34-year-old Michael Hunter Cook, who was taken into custody Wednesday, had sexually explicit photos of a 2-year-old child and a 6-year-old child.Arrest warrants detail his charges as two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.Brunswick County Sheriff's spokeswoman Emily Flax says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.Cook's bail was set at $3 million. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.