North Carolina man charged with burning, killing wife

Gary James McGill (Credit: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife died from burn injuries.

Gary James McGill, 51, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Keith Trietley said in a news release.

Archie McGill, 47, died Saturday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem from injuries she suffered in a May 21 assault, Trietley said.

Officers had been called about an assault and found McGill with burn injuries. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and was later transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of severe burns.

An autopsy confirmed her death was a result of the May injuries, the spokesman said.

Gary McGill had been arrested in May on charges of attempted murder, malicious use of an incendiary device, burning personal property, and carelessness with fire.

It was not known if he has an attorney to comment on the charges.
