North Carolina student struck by car after exiting bus

BURLINGTON, North Carolina --The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a first-grader was struck by a car moments after he got off a school bus.
The patrol told local media outlets that the accident occurred Wednesday on N.C. Highway 62 South in Alamance County.
According to the patrol, the child got off the bus and walked around to the front to cross the road at an intersection. A car traveling south on N.C. 62 hit the child while he was in the middle of the road, throwing him onto the car's hood.
Patrol Sgt. Danny Jenkins told The Times-News of Burlington that witnesses said the stop arm on the bus was not extended at the time of the accident.
The boy was taken by air to UNC Hospitals for treatment of his injuries.
