North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student

A teacher in North Carolina's largest city has been charged with having sex with a student.Local media reported that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of sex with a student.Vazquez teaches English at South Mecklenburg High School. He's been at the school since 2013. Vazquez has been suspended with pay. It was not known whether he has an attorney.Police have not provided details about the allegations.Principal Maureen Furr told parents about the investigation and said the school is working closely with police.