NEWS

North Carolina teacher charged with sex with student

Juan Carlos Vazquez

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
A teacher in North Carolina's largest city has been charged with having sex with a student.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Local media reported that 28-year-old Juan Vazquez was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of sex with a student.

Vazquez teaches English at South Mecklenburg High School. He's been at the school since 2013. Vazquez has been suspended with pay. It was not known whether he has an attorney.

Police have not provided details about the allegations.

Principal Maureen Furr told parents about the investigation and said the school is working closely with police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsimproper relationship with studentteacher arrestedCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Armed police engaged in ongoing deadly standoff in Trenton
Deputy AG developed case to fire Comey 'on his own'
Deputy AG was on the verge of resigning after WH pinned Comey firing on him
NC man accused of strangling, burying 2 kittens
More News
Top Stories
NC NAACP President Rev. William Barber to step down
Officials: NC man points gun at elementary students
NC man accused of strangling, burying 2 kittens
Bad Santa robs Durham cell phone store
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Stormy Thursday? Most of viewing area under severe risk
Mystery surrounds maimed dog left on Wilson roadside
Show More
Rash of break-ins reported at NC mountain trailheads
Group says NC should spend more on transportation
Wake Schools letter admits black student was bullied
Board to decide if UNC civil rights center stays or goes
Senate budget for North Carolina budget heading to floor
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos