North Carolina woman jailed for running adoption scam on a dozen people

Wendy Mae George (Credit: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

CAROLINA BEACH, North Carolina --
Authorities in New Hanover County say a Carolina Beach woman is accused of fleecing a dozen people hoping to adopt a child.

District Attorney Ben David told local media outlets that 37-year-old Wendy George is charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. At a court hearing on Friday, her bail was raised from $25,000 to $500,000.

David said George posted messages on various websites devoted to adoption and surrogacy, and offered her services to people hoping to become parents. Investigators say at least 12 victims have come forward.

In 2012, George was convicted of 16 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses after she and an accomplice took money from several people across the U.S. for vacation rentals in Carolina Beach that didn't exist.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
