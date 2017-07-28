North Korea fires possible missile, could land off Japan

Japan's prime minister says North Korea has fired what is believed to be a missile and it may have landed in the sea off Japan."I have received information that North Korea once again conducted a missile firing," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. "We will immediately analyze information and do our utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people."Abe said he has called a meeting of the National Security Council.Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes and landed off the Japanese coast in waters between Japan and the Korean Peninsula.Japanese public broadcaster NHK said the coast guard issued safety warnings to aircraft and ships.In Washington, Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman confirms that the US detected a North Korean missile launch this morning."I can confirm that we detected what we assess a ballistic missile launched from North Korea about 45 minutes ago (about 10:45am EDT). We are assessing and we will have more information for you soon."