NOW OR NEVER: Clock is ticking for a Wake County Powerball lottery winner

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The clock is ticking for a local lottery winner to claim their $100,000 prize!

Thursday is the deadline for the person in Wake County who bought the winning lottery ticket, but never came forward.

That person has until 5 p.m. to make a claim at the North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh or miss out on all that cash.

The Powerball ticket was purchased on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Duncan Junction Depot on Highway 42 in Holly Springs.

Store owners Jack and Carol Homan are reminding customers to look over their tickets.

"Check check check," Carol Homan said. "I even took my own advice and checked my purse last night!"

There's also a sign at the front of the store that says, "Who's got the winning $100k ticket?" They've posted a certificate from North Carolina Education Lottery congratulating the winner and they're hoping he or she comes forward in time to cash in.

"Anytime anyone wins any money it can be a dollar, $2, $500, whatever. We always are happy for the customers because it's a good thing," she said.

The winning numbers are 1-28-33-55-56, with the Powerball number 22.

