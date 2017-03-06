NEWS

Nude photos of female Marines at Camp Lejeune shared on Facebook

Camp Lejeune (AP Photo/Allen Breed, File)

CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Department of Defense is investigating reports that some Marines shared naked photographs of female Marines in North Carolina on a secret Facebook page.

The investigation involves more than two dozen women assigned to a Marine Infantry unit at Camp Lejeune.

The women apparently were unaware they were being photographed.

The private Facebook page, which has been taking down, had a membership of active-duty and retired male marines, Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines.

