CAMP LEJEUNE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Department of Defense is investigating reports that some Marines shared naked photographs of female Marines in North Carolina on a secret Facebook page.
The investigation involves more than two dozen women assigned to a Marine Infantry unit at Camp Lejeune.
The women apparently were unaware they were being photographed.
The private Facebook page, which has been taking down, had a membership of active-duty and retired male marines, Navy Corpsman and British Royal Marines.
