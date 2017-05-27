  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

NYPD officer has the basketball moves

EMBED </>More Videos

Twitter.com/NYPDnews (WABC)

BRONX, New York --
An NYPD officer in the Bronx showed some young basketball players how it's done.

Officer Garthlette James was in the 50th Precinct when he took this shot from outside the park and sunk it.

"We're going to make it! Trust," he says in the now-viral video to naysayers.

ABC contributed to this report.

After three dribbles, the 29-year-old officer fires off the shot from the sidewalk. Cheers erupt from the court, the video depicts.

The officer, who has been with the department more than five years, celebrated with a huge grin.

James said he likes to have fun out in the community like this -- and wants to make a difference and inspire people.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsnypdbasketballbronx newsNew York City
Load Comments
NEWS
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
Trump sons met with GOP officials over political strategy
More News
Top Stories
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
UK police release photo of concert bomber
British Airways cancels all flights from 2 London airports amid computer outage
Music legend Gregg Allman dies at the age of 69
Chipotle data breach affects Triangle-area locations
Durham holds war reenactment to honor American soldiers
2 kayakers rescued from Neuse River
Show More
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
Woman says co-worker stole her nude photos off her phone
Suspect in custody after fatal Virginia police shooting
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
2-year-old boy survives falls from second-story window
More News
Top Video
Durham holds war reenactment to honor American soldiers
Man shot to death in Goldsboro
Woman killed in Fayetteville car crash
2 men arrested after forcing alligator to drink beer
More Video