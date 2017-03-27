An off-duty NYPD detective has been arrested on public lewdness charges on Long Island in New York.Rockville Centre police say Robert Francis was apprehended at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home.He was allegedly performing a lewd act while peering in a child's window.Francis is assigned to the 71st NYPD precinct in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.He was issued a desk appearance ticket and has been suspended without pay.Police have not said whether Francis is linked to several similar incidents in recent weeks in Rockville Centre.