Off-duty NYPD detective charged with public lewdness on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island --
An off-duty NYPD detective has been arrested on public lewdness charges on Long Island in New York.

Rockville Centre police say Robert Francis was apprehended at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the backyard of a home.

He was allegedly performing a lewd act while peering in a child's window.

Francis is assigned to the 71st NYPD precinct in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

He was issued a desk appearance ticket and has been suspended without pay.

Police have not said whether Francis is linked to several similar incidents in recent weeks in Rockville Centre.

