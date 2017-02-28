While a family was on vacation in Florida Sunday night, a fire destroyed their home in Mallory Creek, but not all was lost.reports when off-duty Leland Police Officer Jonathan Hall realized the Davidson home on Caicos Court was on fire, he knew immediately he had to save the family's dog, Kia."I turned, ran and kicked down the door," Hall said. "I searched for the dog but the smoke had already taken over the house. It was pretty much engulfed when I went it. I didn't realize it at the time."After searching the entire home for the family dog during a fire, Sergeant Hall went outside to take a breath, that's when he saw Kia come through the door he had kicked open.Other neighbors are hailing Hall as a hero for saving the dog, but he doesn't see it that way."It's not about me, like I said I'd hope somebody would do it for me," Hall said. "I have a dog, and two passed away, and I hope if my home caught on fire I'd hope somebody would do the same for me."Two other homes were damaged by the fire that started across the street after a neighbor was burning brush, but single dad John Davidson and his 8-year-old daughter Hali lost everything, including Hali's pet hermit crab and fish."I'm saddened, it's heartbreaking," neighbor Donna Porthier said. "I couldn't even imagine because he's going to come home and he doesn't even have clothes. All he has is a couple of outfits he had for the weekend."Monday neighbors began pitching in, by collecting donations for the two of them, knowing both have very little left to their name.Both Jonathan Hall and Donna Pothier say that the neighborhood is very tight and they know if something like this happened to them, John Davidson would help.Neighbors are still collecting donations and they also started apage.If you'd like to donate items or clothing you can contact Paige Saburn at (910)619-0088 or Kelly Brantley at (910)620-9644.Read more from