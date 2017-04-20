NEWS

Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Heavy police presence on the Champs-?lys?es following incident in Paris. (AP)

PARIS, France --
An attacker opened fire on police in Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees shopping district Thursday night, killing one officer and wounding another before police shot and killed him.

Contrary to earlier reports, the French Interior Ministry now says one police officer was killed in the Champs-Élysées shooting.

The assailant was killed but has not been publicly identified, a police spokesperson said.

Brandet told local channel BFM TV that a man came out of his car and started shooting at a police car. The attacker tried to run away from the scene and continued to shoot at the police officers while running, he said.

Shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris


Brandet said that policemen were targeted in the attack. He would not confirm whether the incident was an act of terrorism, saying that the investigation would determine that. Terror investigators are looking into this case, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor who deals with terrorism cases.

A French police union tweeted that an "individual in a car opened fire at a police car stopped at a red light, killing one policeman."

Paris police posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area around the Avenue des Champs-Élysées without revealing any further details.

A subsequent tweet stated that there was "police intervention underway" in the area but gave no further details.

The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs warned its Twitter followers to avoid the area "after a shooting."

The Champs-Élysées is a long thoroughfare that has theaters, shops, and restaurants and ends with the Arc de Triomphe monument, a major tourist destination.

President Donald Trump shared "our condolences" with the people of France during a joint news conference with the Italian prime minister who is at the White House today.

"It's a very terrible thing that's going on in the world today," Trump said, adding that he thought it was "another terrorist attack," though there has been no formal confirmation of that at this point.

"What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong, we have to be vigilant," he said.

The incident comes days before the French election, which is to take place Sunday.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldparisshooting
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
2 Seattle officers shot while responding to robbery
Officer dead on Champs-Élysées in Paris after shooting, officials say
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
More News
Top Stories
Rare April tropical storm forms far from land
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Former NC officer found dead on golf course
Man who killed retired NFL star Will Smith gets 25 years
Sheriff says NC man broke baby's legs and ribs
Durham Police seek two men wanted in Subway robbery
Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at Duke University
Show More
How April 20 became a pot day
Cousin on Hernandez's death: 'Something's not right'
Bear warning in western NC after tent shredded
Recognize this gal?
Nursing home owner spent Medicaid funds on strippers
More News
Top Video
Spinning car just misses police officer
Man convicted of killing Chapel Hill woman seeks new trial
Person hurt after van overturns in Durham
Driver slams into front yard of Raleigh home
More Video