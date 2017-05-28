Officer shoots, kills burglary suspect in Cary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2046852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cary Police Officer discusses shooting with ABC11

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Cary.Police responded to a home in the 200 block of Firetree Lane at 2:38 a.m. Sunday because of a reported burglary.A Cary police officer shot the burglar while trying to take him into custody. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officials are working to identify the suspect and notify the family.The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the situation, which is customary in officer-involved shootings.The officer who fired has been placed on Alternative Assignment status.