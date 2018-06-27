Officer's killing of unarmed teen 'intentional act,' prosecutor says as charges filed

The Pittsburgh-area police officer who shot and killed an unarmed teenager last week has been charged in his death, with prosecutors calling the killing an "intentional act."
The officer, identified by authorities as Michael Rosfeld of the East Pittsburgh Police Department, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide Wednesday morning, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing July 6.
An attorney for Rosfeld did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment Wednesday morning. The attorney has previously declined to comment.
Rosfeld fatally shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose in the borough of East Pittsburgh on the night of June 19, after the teen and two others were pulled over in a car believed to have been connected to a drive-by shooting earlier that night in the nearby borough of North Braddock.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala said Rosfeld intentionally shot Rose to death, even though the teen "didn't do anything in furtherance" of a crime.
"It's an intentional act and there's no justification for it," Zappala said during a news conference Wednesday. "You do not shoot somebody in the back if they are not a threat to you."
Rose was struck three times from behind as he and another passenger of the car fled on foot from Rosfeld during the traffic stop in East Pittsburgh, about 11 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh.
Zappala said "neither of these young men were in possession of a weapon" when they were fleeing.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has ruled Rose's death a homicide.
Fred and Monte Rabner, two of the attorneys representing Rose's family, released a statement Wednesday morning reacting to the criminal homicide charge filed against Rosfeld.
"The Rose family views the filing of criminal homicide charges with guarded optimism," the attorneys said in the statement. "There is a long road ahead to a conviction and proper sentencing which is the only thing we will accept as justice."
Rose's family is "devastated" and "stunned" by his death, Fred Rabner told ABC News in an interview last Thursday.
The attorney described Rose as a "beautiful, kind" and hard-working teenager who worked with young children at a gymnastics gym, as well as at a Domino's Pizza location.
His funeral was Monday.
Rosfeld, 30, had been on the job as an East Pittsburgh police officer for three weeks and was formally sworn in just hours before the deadly shooting happened. The Allegheny County Police Department is leading the investigation into the incident.
Detectives who interviewed Rosfeld, alongside his attorney, said they noticed an inconsistency in his account of what happened, according to the affidavit.
The officer allegedly told detectives that when the front-seat passenger emerged from the vehicle, the individual turned his hand toward Rosfeld, who saw something dark that he perceived as a gun. This caused him to fire his weapon, according to the affidavit.
But when detectives asked Rosfeld to go over the sequence of events again, the officer allegedly told them he didn't see a gun when the passenger exited the vehicle and ran. Detectives confronted him with the inconsistency, and Rosfeld allegedly stated that he saw something in the passenger's hand but was unsure what it was.
Rosfeld also allegedly stated that he was unsure whether the individual who had his hand pointed at him was still pointing at him when he fired the shots, according to the affidavit.
The shooting was captured by a bystander on cellphone video, which is being reviewed by authorities.
During an off-camera interview Thursday with ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE-TV, Rosfeld said he didn't know there was video of the shooting. He also said he and his family are struggling to cope but have received much support from law enforcement.
He told WTAE he wasn't ready to talk about what happened in the moments before he fired his gun or why he did it.
Rosfeld said he did not know there was video showing the moments that he fired his gun three times, striking and killing Rose.
Two guns were recovered from the light-gold Chevrolet Cruze from which Rose and the other passenger fled June 19: a 9 mm Glock pistol under the front portion of the passenger seat that had been reported lost that day in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, and a .40-caliber Glock pistol under the rear portion of the front passenger seat that had been reported stolen in 2016 in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, according to the affidavit.
An examination of the firearms by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's crime laboratory determined that the spent casings recovered from the scene of the drive-by shooting in North Braddock were fired from the stolen .40-caliber pistol found in the Chevrolet Cruze in East Pittsburgh.
Rose was not armed when he was shot, authorities said. But an empty gun magazine was discovered in his right-front pocket that fit the 9 mm pistol found in the Chevrolet Cruze, according to the affidavit.
"Antwon didn't do anything in North Braddock other than be in that vehicle," Zappala told reporters Wednesday.
Protests condemning Rose's killing have consumed downtown Pittsburgh in the days after the shooting.
During a rally Thursday, one protester read a now-haunting poem written by Rose in 2016.
"I see mothers bury their sons," the poem says. "I want my mom to never feel that pain."
ABC News' Armando Garcia, Jennifer Leong, Dominick Proto and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.
Editor's note: Police officer Michael Rosfeld's affiliation was misidentified in an earlier version of this story. He works for the East Pittsburgh Police Department.
