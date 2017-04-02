Here's all we know about the missing kayaker in Johnston County... #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/8YmEU0QQLy — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) April 2, 2017

Authorities said a man who went missing while kayaking on the Neuse River in Clayton has been found safe.ABC11 confirmed 26-year-old Isaac Evans was found at his place of employment Sunday morning. Clayton authorities said Evans swam to shore after his kayak overturned, called a friend for a ride, and went to work in Youngsville the next morning.He didn't realize he was missing, officials told ABC11.Archer Lodge Fire Department responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a report that a canoe had overturned in the river.A man, woman, child, and two dogs were able to get back in the canoe and rescuers were able to pull them to the banks near the Riverwood neighborhood.Rescuers said a kayak was traveling with the canoe group carrying Evans and another woman. The woman is the mother of the young girl in the canoe and she jumped out of the kayak to help her child swim to the riverbank.The kayak was recovered but there was still no sign of Evans. Clayton Public Information Officer Stacy Beard said he had floated away from the group. In the dark, he got out of the kayak, got onto land, found some people on shore and called his friend.Raleigh police checked Evans' apartment Saturday night, but he had stayed at his friend's house.The group first put in their canoe and kayak at Milburnie Road in Wake County and had planned to get out of the river in Johnston County at Castleberry Road and NC42E, where their vehicle was parked.Clayton Police hope to work with Johnston County authorities to follow-up on this incident. Beard said officers will investigate what led up to the rescue, the cost, and any possible charges. Law enforcement authorities say alcohol was involved.