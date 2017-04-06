Following a heartbreaking incident in Durham where a coyote snatched a family's dog from their backyard, experts with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission are encouraging residents to learn how to peacefully coexist with the wild animals."It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of a pet for anyone," said Jessie Birckhead, Extension Wildlife Biologist. "It's not totally surprising."Birckhead said while coyotes don't see people as food, they can't tell the difference between a domestic pet and a small wild animal.Anyone with questions or concerns about wildlife, should call the NC Wildlife Resources Commission at (866) 318-2401.