Officials making progress with chemical in North Carolina river

WILMINGTON, North Carolina --
State officials say they've lowered the amount of an unregulated chemical in wastewater that's been dumped in the Cape Fear River in North Carolina.

The state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services said Friday they had lowered the amount of the GenX chemical allowed before drinking water is assumed to be a health risk.

The Cape Fear River is the source of drinking water for hundreds of thousands in eastern North Carolina. Test samples collected three years ago detected the chemical in the water supply at levels considered to pose a low risk to humans.

There's not much data about the relatively new chemical's health effects.

Chemours, a Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical company with a plant near Fayetteville, has cut its discharges of the compound.
